Area Road Conditions – Nov. 24 at 06:45

Nov 24, 2021 at 06:45

All buses are running as scheduled.

updated at: 5:23 a.m. Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility
Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa bare and dry bare and wet good
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert bare and dry good
101 63km From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) bare and dry bare and wet good
144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River bare and wet bare and dry good
Hwy 17 South/East 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa bare and wet bare and dry good
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake bare and wet bare and dry good
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet bare and dry good
Hwy 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road bare and dry good
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 bare and dry bare and wet good
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry bare and wet good
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi snow packed good
Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake bare and dry bare and wet good
Hwy 129 100km from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau bare and wet, partly snow packed good
