Winter weather travel advisory (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) ended at 4:50 p.m.

12:40 PM EST Thursday 18 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Lake effect snow off of lake Superior will continue over the southern section this afternoon.

A total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 cm in the southern section is expected before the snow bands moving out of the area by this evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.