Between the Covers – November 17

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy, “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen and “The Magician” by Colm Tóibín.

The 2021 ScotiaBank Giller Prize Winner and Shortlist Books are available for checkout! “What Strange Paradise” by Omar El Akkad wins this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize! The shortlist includes “The Listeners” by Jordan Tannahill, “Fight Night” by Miriam Toews, “The Son of the House” by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia and “Glorious Frazzled Beings” by Angelique Lalonde.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur” by Alka Joshi.

(from book jacket) It’s the spring of 1969, and Lakshmi, now married to Dr. Jay Kumar, directs the Healing Garden in Shimla. Malik has finished his private school education. At twenty, he has just met a young woman named Nimmi when he leaves to apprentice at the Facilities Office of the Jaipur Royal Palace. Their latest project: a state-of-the-art cinema.

Malik soon finds that not much has changed as he navigates the Pink City of his childhood. Power and money still move seamlessly among the wealthy class, and favors flow from Jaipur’s Royal Palace, but only if certain secrets remain buried. When the cinema’s balcony tragically collapses on opening night, blame is placed where it is convenient. But Malik suspects something far darker and sets out to uncover the truth. As a former street child, he always knew to keep his own counsel; it’s a lesson that will serve him as he untangles a web of lies.

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out.

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

You can browse our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more by accessing our website at wawa.olsn.ca. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection! All of our collections are available for Curbside Pick-up.