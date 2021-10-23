Hwy17 (West of Mobert Road – White River) – OPEN

Oct 23, 2021 at 18:32
At 8:00 p.m. OPP tweeted that the highway was open.
Oct 23, 2021 at 17:16
At 4:40 OPP tweeted “UPDATE: #NorthBayOPP #Hwy17 east of Hwy614 ONE lane is REOPENED. ”
ON511 reports “HWY 17 is fully closed just west of Mobert Road due to a collision. Traffic control is in place, please use caution in the area.”
Oct 23, 2021 at 15:13
Ontario511 is advising that Highway 17 is fully closed just west of Mobert Road due to a collision. Traffic control is in place, please use caution in the area.
Looking at Ontario511 mapping, Highway 17 appears to be closed from White River to Hwy614/Hwy17 Junction. Schreiber Fire has tweeted “Expect long delays.“
