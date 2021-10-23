Algoma Public Health (APH) is advising that additional individuals associated with River View Public School have tested positive for COVID-19. Algoma District School Board (ADSB) and APH recognize that receiving this information may be stressful. To understand what actions are being taken and what to expect families are asked to review the following, important information.

At this time, APH is conducting a careful investigation to identify close contacts. Examples of close contacts include household members, people who have been in direct physical contact or belong to the same classroom/cohort, and people who have spent more than 15 minutes together within 2 metres or 6 feet of each other, such as while sharing a meal. Brief interactions, like walking past someone in a hallway are not generally considered close contact situations.

APH will notify all low risk and high-risk contacts via letter to provide further guidance and direction. Due to the number of possible contacts and exposures, direction/instruction may take a couple of days. APH reassures families from River View PS that if they do not receive a low risk and/or high-risk contact letter, their child is not considered a close contact of the person who tested positive for COVID-19, in which case they do not recommend having the child tested unless they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Algoma Public Health is working with Algoma District School Board and the school community to review and confirm important practices to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. These are important ways to protect oneself and others at school:

Be fully vaccinated by receiving 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible;

Always practice physical distancing;

Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public settings;

Wear a mask or face covering outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained;

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Anyone 12+ who needs a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment or show up at a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

For more information about Covid-19 or for mental health supports, please follow this link on the APH website or visit the ADSB website at www.adsb.on.ca.