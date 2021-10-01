Morning News – October 1

Weather

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 7 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 83,008 people (72.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 1:53 PM, September 29, 2021).

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 2 2 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the northwest region with areas of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake, Kenora and Fort Frances.

News Tidbits:

The transport and trailer has been removed from the ditch north of Wawa (first Catfish Creek bridge area), but it is anticipated that there will still be minor delays today as the lumber is retrieved.

Two years after a Sudbury miner was seriously injured by falling rock their employer has been fined $150,000. DMC Mining Services has been ordered to pay a fine of $120,000, plus a victim surcharge of $30,000. Vale and two individuals were initially facing Health and Safety Act charges as well, but those were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Chief Laforme of Mississaugas of the Credit FN accompanied Marjorie Cachagee Lee of Chapleau Cree First Nation, a Jays Care mentor, and survivor of nine years at Shingwauk Indian Residential School who threw the ceremonial first pitch.

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon has announced the appointment of Mr. Jhonel Morvan as Superintendent of Education. Mr. Morvan brings his educational training, administrative management and relevant teaching and learning experience in this field to the position, which he will take up on November 1, 2021.

Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, will present the Ontario Senior Achievement Awards to 15 outstanding individuals at 11 a.m. today.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today at Queen’s Park.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.