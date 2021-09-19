APH – 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#458 – #461)

Algoma Public Health has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 (#458 – #461), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. All cases were tested on September 17th, two are of international travel exposure, and the other two of close contact. All four cases are self-isolating.

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. If you went to the 6:30 p.m. showing of Malignant at Galaxy Cinemas (Station Mall) on September 15, 2021, you are advised to follow public health guidance: