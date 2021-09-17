Celebration of Life – Roderick Morrison “Rod”

The Celebration is to take place on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 in Wawa, ON.

At 1:00 p.m. a private service for the family will be conducted by Lorna Chiupka followed by the interment of ashes at Woodland Cemetery.

We will be pleased to receive friends and relatives of Rod and his family at a “Come and Go” reception in the Club Room at the Royal Canadian Legion, Wawa, between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

According to Federal and Provincial guidelines, proof of double vaccination is required to attend this type of function. Masks must be worn indoors except when seated with a maximum of 6 people per table and social distancing to be observed at all other times.