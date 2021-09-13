MEETING OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE
Date: Monday, September 20th, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Place: Videoconference
For additional information please contact Hannah Garland at 705-856-2335 Ext. 3210
Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- LDHC – September Board of Directors Meeting - September 13, 2021
- Back to School Success - September 12, 2021
- Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Seeks Directors - September 9, 2021