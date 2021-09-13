Breaking News

LDHC – September Board of Directors Meeting

MEETING OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE

 

Date:  Monday, September 20th, 2021

Time:  7:00 p.m.

Place:  Videoconference

For additional information please contact Hannah Garland at 705-856-2335 Ext. 3210

 

Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé

 

