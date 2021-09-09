APH: 8 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#437 – #444)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 (#437 – #444), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. 4 cases were tested on September 8, the other 4 on September 9th. 8 are of close contact, and one is of unknown exposure. All cases are self-isolating.
