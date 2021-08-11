There is a pop-up COVID vaccine clinic today at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 2-7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
We have Pfizer vaccine and the clinic is open to anyone over the age of 12. If people are coming for their second dose, we just ask them to ensure it’s been at least 28 days since the first dose.
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- POP-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – Wednesday August 11 - August 11, 2021
- Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Contract - August 6, 2021
- How to Book Your Immunization in Wawa - August 5, 2021