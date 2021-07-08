Brotherhoood to be shown on Super Channel July 20th

On July 20th, Super Channel Entertainment Network will nationally broadcast director Richard Bell’s survival / adventure drama, Brotherhood. The movie is based on the true story of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew leadership camp who, in 1926, encountered a

freak summer storm on Ontario’s Balsam Lake. After a wave overturns their 30 foot war canoe, the young men struggle through the night, clamouring to keep each other above water and alive.

The broadcast is poignantly timed to begin at 7:15pm, as the boys were gathering on the dock to prepare for their adventure across the lake.

Super Channel titles are also available to access via Amazon Prime.

Brotherhood is available to rent on Apple TV (iTunes), You Tube, Google Play and can be accessed on-demand through Shaw, Bell and Telus.

Brotherhood is the 2020 winner of the Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Visual Effects.