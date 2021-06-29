Ontario Invests in Hamilton Manufacturer of Components for COVID-19 Tests

The Ontario government is investing nearly $860,000 in Coreprint Patterns through the Ontario Together Fund. The investment will mean that there is now a made-in-Ontario source for manufacturing critical components for COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for hospitals and labs across the province.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making targeted investments in domestic businesses with the ideas and solutions to help us through this pandemic and put us on the path to economic recovery,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Coreprint Patterns’ manufacturing of vital and in-demand components for COVID-19 testing is an example of Ontario innovation at its very best. Ontario manufacturers continue to enhance our resilience to any challenge while strengthening our health care system and the economy.”

“I commend Coreprint Patterns for responding to our government’s call to produce the critical supplies needed to protect Ontarians in the fight against COVID-19,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “Coreprint Patterns is one of many businesses in Hamilton that have offered innovative solutions to the problems created by the pandemic.”

Coreprint Patterns’ is a family-run business whose current core business is mold making. These are predominantly for floor mold castings, match plates castings, investment castings and injection molded plastics, as well as machining with a focus on castings.