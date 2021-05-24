2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#385 – #386) and the region’s fifth COVID-19 related death

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported Sunday evening, May 23rd, 2021 that there are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, both from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Case #385 Close contact Self-isolating May 22, 2021 Case #386 Close contact Self-isolating May 23, 2021

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

Region’s fifth COVID-19 related death

It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the region’s fifth death related to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared.

This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. APH commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities as well as those who are now working tirelessly to immunize our community members. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, by staying home as much as possible, and avoiding close contact with others.