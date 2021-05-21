Transport Fire Closes Highway 17/11 West of Nipigon for several hours today

On Friday May 21, 2021 at approximately 11:20 am, officers of the Nipigon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a commercial motor vehicle fire near Golf Course Road west of Nipigon on Highway 11-17.

Initial investigation revealed that the trailer of the commercial motor vehicle had caught fire while eastbound on Highway 11-17. The driver was able to stop the vehicle, unhook and separate the tractor from the trailer preventing further damage.

Police conducted traffic control while Firefighters from the Nipigon, Lake Helen, Red Rock and Hurkett volunteer fire departments attended and extinguished the fire. Extensive damage occurred to the trailer and its load. No one was injured in the fire.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 11-17 were closed for approximately 2 hours while the fire was extinguished.

Highway 11-17 has re-opened. Motorists are requested to use caution in the area as crews remain on scene for cleanup.