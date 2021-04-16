Breaking News

1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#289)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, from Central and East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed case:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #289 Close Contact Self-isolating April 15, 2021
