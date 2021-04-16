1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#289)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, from Central and East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #289
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 15, 2021
