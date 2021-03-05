East Algoma OPP – Numerous Charges laid after CDSA warrant executed

On March 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a townhouse on Spruce Avenue in Elliot Lake to execute a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), East Algoma Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), the Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

As a result of the warrant being executed, police seized numerous drug related paraphernalia items, over 4 grams of suspected fentanyl, over $360 in Canadian cash, and numerous cell phones. The estimated street value of the drugs was over $2,000.

Numerous people inside the residence were arrested and charged.

Trey GOLD, 18 years-old, of Blind River, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Failure to Comply With Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on March 5, 2021.

Storm SHAWANA, 23 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 4, 2021.

Michel ROSS, 37 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 4, 2021.