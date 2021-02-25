School Resurface Project Public Information Session TWP-SchoolZone Author Recent Posts Ad TextThis is an advertisement. If you are interested in placing an ad for your business, and take advantage of the 3,000 visitors daily to this site - please email brenda @ wawa-news.com for more information. Latest posts by Ad Text (see all) School Resurface Project Public Information Session - February 25, 2021 MMCC – Guidelines for Facility Usage ‘Yellow’ - February 16, 2021 MMCC – COVID-19 Provincewide Shutdown – Extended - December 21, 2020 2021-02-25 Ad Text