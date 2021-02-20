Morning News – February 20th

Weather:

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 93,000 194 6 2 188 3 Updated: February 19, 2021, 2:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The assailant in the June 2011 death of Cindy Gladue has been found guilty of manslaughter. The first trial where he was acquitted was set aside by the Alberta Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court of Canada held up that acquittal resulting in this new trial.

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon (CSC Nouvelon), the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB), and Our Children, Our Future (OCOF) will open Espanola’s new educational and childcare on April 19, 2021.

Westbound travellers be careful – 4km west of Marathon, the eastbound lane is blocked by a disabled vehicle. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.

The Ontario government has administered over 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Phase One priority populations, which now includes adults 80 years of age and older.

In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the local medical officers of health, the Ontario government is maintaining the shutdown, the Stay-at-Home order and all existing public health and workplace safety measures for an additional two weeks in the Toronto and Peel Public Health Regions, along with the North Bay-Parry Sound District.

Happy Birthday to Buffy Sainte Marie! I had the pleasure of seeing her sing in the Soo with a dear friend – it was a tremendous performance.