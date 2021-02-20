Highway 17 (Tremblay Flats to Catfish Creek Bridge #1) OPEN

Feb 20, 2021 at 2:16
The highway has been reopened.
Feb 19, 2021 at 23:06
Wawa-news is aware of a collision at Northern Lights Ford. The highway is blocked at this time. Emergency services are on scene.
Wawa-news will update as information becomes available.
