Highway 17 (Tremblay Flats to Catfish Creek Bridge #1) OPEN

Feb 20, 2021 at 2:16

The highway has been reopened.

Feb 19, 2021 at 23:06

Wawa-news is aware of a collision at Northern Lights Ford. The highway is blocked at this time. Emergency services are on scene.

Wawa-news will update as information becomes available.

Brenda Stockton
