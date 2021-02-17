Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Ash Wednesday

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 21 February 2021- Lent 1

Genesis 9: 8-17 The covenant between God & Noah.

Psalm 25: 1-10 Lead me in your truth, O God.

1 Peter 3: 18-22 Baptism now saves you.

Mark 1: 9-15 The baptism, temptation, and mission of Jesus.

Gathering – Lent-Easter 2021 – page 11 Used With Permission

Ash Wednesday – 17 Feb. 2021

The name is taken from the custom of putting the powdered ashes from the previous year’s Palm Sunday on the forehead on this the first day of Lent.

Lent: begins on Ash Wednesday & lasts for 40 days until Easter.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.