2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#185 – #186)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Elliot Lake & area and one is from Central & East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #185 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 3, 2021 Case #186 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 6, 2021

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 89,126 186 30 2 156 2 Updated: February 8, 2021, 6:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.