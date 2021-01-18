Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for tomorrow morning. Lake effect show between Montreal River and St. Joseph Island could affect road conditions and visibilities.

A low-pressure system will move through the area tonight bring snow and will develop lake effect snow by early Tuesday morning. Environment Canada warns that local snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are possible before the system moves through the area early Tuesday afternoon. Motorists should be aware that blowing snow can lead to reduced visibilities while travelling.