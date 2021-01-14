Manitouwadge Driver charged after colllision

Manitouwadge OPP arrested and charged 47-year-old Clayton CURTIS of Manitouwadge with operate a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeded 80 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. Curtis was charged after reports of a single motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 614 north of Wabikoba Road. A pickup truck traveling south on 614 crossed the northbound lane, entered the east ditch hitting a rock-cut. Curtis was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Curtis is scheduled to attend court in Manitouwadge on 20 January, 2021 to answer to the charge.