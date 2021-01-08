Breaking News

APH Reports 8 new Cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has issued a media report that 8 (eight) new cases of COVID-19 are now active in the Algoma District. Six cases are from soo and area and two are from Central and East Algoma. There have been 118 cases to date with 67 resolved.

 

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #111 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021
Case #112 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021
Case #113 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021
Case #114 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021
Case #115 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 7, 2021
Case #116 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 6, 2021
Case #117 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 8, 2021
Case #118 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 8, 2021

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*