APH Reports 8 new Cases of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has issued a media report that 8 (eight) new cases of COVID-19 are now active in the Algoma District. Six cases are from soo and area and two are from Central and East Algoma. There have been 118 cases to date with 67 resolved.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact

Details of the confirmed cases:

