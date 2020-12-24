NORAD track Santa across Canada and North America

24 hours a day, 365 days a year, NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America in defense of our homelands. On Dec. 24, we have the very special mission of also tracking Santa.

This Christmas will mark the 65th consecutive year of NORAD tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the world. CF-18 escort pilots and maintainers are chosen from both 3 Wing Bagotville, Que. and 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta., while the trackers are chosen from the Canadian Air Defence Sector at 22 Wing North Bay, Ont.

“Thanks to the dedicated men and women who keep a watchful eye over North American airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America. On December 24, we also have the special mission of tracking and escorting Santa,” said Major-General (Maj.-Gen.) Eric Kenny, Commander of the Canadian NORAD Region. “Utilizing the North Warning System’s powerful radar and satellite systems, we are able to see into the North better than ever, allowing us to track Santa more precisely, ensuring he has a safe trip through North American airspace.”

Santa trackers from 21 Aerospace Control and Warning Squadron at 22 Wing North Bay include Aviator Diana Perry (of Meadowvale, Ont.), Aviator Stephane Jacques (of Valcartier, Que.) and United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Thomas Truong (of Wichita, Kansas) will be on the watch. Their duty is to maintain radio contact with Santa and his escort pilots.

From 3 Wing, Captain Jean-Sébastien Otis (of Charlesbourg, Que.) and Captain Caleb Robert (of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.) will serve as Santa’s escort pilots, while Corporal Jean-François Denis (of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, Que.) and Corporal Claudia Côté-Pellerin (of Saguenay, Que.) will form the maintenance team.

From 4 Wing, Captain Tucker Densmore (of Halifax, N.S.) and Captain Sean Foster (of Cold Lake, Alta.), are this year’s escort pilots, with Corporal Edrendel Caddarao (of San Marcelino, Philippines) and Aviator Christopher Marsh (of Scarborough, Ont.) serving as maintainers.

“From everyone across the Canadian NORAD Region who work every day to keep Canada and North America safe – thank you for your professionalism and for the support of your families. Happy Holidays!” added Maj.-Gen. Kenny.

Visit the NORAD tracking site at this link – http://www.noradsanta.org