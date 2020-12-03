Morning Road Conditions – December 3

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made and as weather changes in between road reports.

Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions when you are traveling. Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold-weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.

If you are travelling, school buses in the Nipissing, Parry Sound and Timiskaming Districts have been cancelled Tuesday due to a major winter storm. Road conditions are not expected to be great.



