Special Council Meeting – Friday, November 27

Municipal Council is holding a special council meeting today at 12 Noon. The agenda features the motion to approve the Tax Write-Off and Vesting of Property – 135 Mills Drive, Wawa. Later in the meeting, council is expected to authorize the sale of Municipal Land located at 135 Mills Drive, Roll No. 57-76-000-003-30446-0000, in the Municipality of Wawa to Hwy 17 Hotel Inc. Looking at the satellite imagery, the vested property appears to be the area directly behind the hotel.

Council is also expected to approve the submission of a funding application to the ICIP Resilient Fund for sidewalk repairs, and a funding application to the Ontario Trillium Resilient Fund for Electronic Sign and the Harry McLuskie Marina washrooms.