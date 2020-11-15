Hwy 11 Closures

–

Hwy 11 remains closed from Longlac to Hearst due to weather conditions.

This would also mean that travellers from Hornepayne at Hwy 631 cannot go north as Hwy 11 is closed when they reach it.

At 9:54 a.m. Hwy 11 was closed from Longlac to Haileybury due to weather conditions.

It seems that along the shores of Lake Superior the precipitation is rain with some snowy spots, but the further inland you travel it transitions into freezing rain and snow. Be aware of changing road conditions and be prepared for road closures.