RSVP for your seat at the Annual Legion “Senior’s Christmas Dinner”

Call and RSVP today for your place at the annual Legion “Senior’s Christmas Dinner”.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the meals will be offered over two days (with a limit of 50 diners per night). The nights are Sunday, November 29th and Monday, November 30th. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Your ticket for this dinner will cost $15/person.

To sign up, please call the Legion Office (705) 856-7203. Please leave a message indicating date, number of people and preference for eat in or take out.

Please pay during office hours Tuesday or Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. by November 19th, 2020.