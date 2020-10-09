COVID-19 Case #38 in Algoma District

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in the Algoma District. Case #38 was tested October 5, 2020, and the exposure category is close contact, international travel. Close contacts have been notified, and the individual is self-isolating.

Algoma Public Health asks that anyone who traveled on the October 7th, 2020 Ontario Northland Bus from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury at 11:30 a.m., rows 3-8 and the 4:30 p.m. bus from Sudbury to Toronto (Yorkdale), rows 3-8 should contact Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5404 (toll-free 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404) or their local public health unit.

Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and self-isolate away from others. Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. This is part of new provincial public health measures announced on October 2nd. Avoid non-essential travel if possible. All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.