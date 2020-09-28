Morning News – September 28

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning early this evening. Low 10.

Special weather statements in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

30 to 50 mm of rain possible this afternoon and tonight. Rain will start this morning from south and become heavy sometime this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by Tuesday morning.

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

30 to 50 mm of rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will start later today and become heavy sometime after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by late Tuesday morning. Rainfall warning might be required.

Fort Albany

Moosonee

30 to 50 mm of rain possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain will start later today and become heavy sometime after midnight. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm locally are possible by late Tuesday morning. Rainfall warning might be required.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 35,556 Positive 32 Negative 34,329 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 30 Updated: September 25, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits

Hwy 11 Northbound closed in the South River area due to a collision. Detour for Northbound traffic on Hwy 124. Highway 21 closed Northbound and Southbound lanes due to a building fire.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on September 27. There are currently no active fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with an area near Bancroft and Renfrew showing a high hazard today.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of September 25. At the time of this update there were no active fires in the region. The forest fire hazard is low to moderate.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help assist with funeral costs for Donald Carroll. If you would like to assist – click this link.

Spaceweather.com is saying that there is a very good possibility of Northern Lights tonight and tomorrow as a s solar wind stream hit Earth’s magnetic field during the late hours of Sept. 27th, sparking a G2-class geomagnetic storm a whole day earlier than expected. Auroras could descend into northern-tier US states such as Michigan and Montana, so Wawa could be well-positioned to see them if the skies clear.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.