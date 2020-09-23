Kirkland Lake OPP investigate fatal collision on HIghway 66 – UPDATE

: On September 22, 2020, at approximately 5:04 p.m., members from the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, on Highway 66 in McGarry Township.

The operator of the motorcycle, Guy CHARBONNEAU, age 67, of McGarry Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI), an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and the North East Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Highway 66 in McGarry Township was closed in both directions, with a detour is available by travelling on Highway 672 to Highway 101.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Editor’s Note: Highway 66 was reponed at 1:16 a.m.