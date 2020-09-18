ARMALIS, Maria

Passed peacefully at Van Daele Extendicare at the age of 98 years on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Maria joins her late husband Liudas in heaven. Beloved mother of Ronald (Patcharin).
At Maria’s request no services will be held and cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.
