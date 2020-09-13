MP Charlie Angus named Champion of Mental Health by Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health



The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) has named Charlie Angus as one of their seven Champions of Mental Health from across Canada.

Charlie Angus has been an advocate for mental health and minority communities for decades. At the age of 25, Mr. Angus and his wife opened a Catholic Worker House for the homeless, refugees and men coming out of prison in Toronto that provided a no-questions-asked site for men looking for a safe place to sleep and have a meal. He continued to be a vocal advocate for disadvantaged communities, ultimately running for Member of Parliament where he has been the MP for Timmins-James Bay since 2004.

CAMIMH Co-Chair Florence Budden says, at a time when our country and the world is faced with a crisis, it’s important to recognize the great work Canadians do year round to support their communities. “The 2020 Champions’ significant contributions to mental health is inspiring and we look forward to their continued positive action to help Canadians across the country.”

In 2019, Mr. Angus brought forth a Private Members Motion that called on the government to establish a national suicide prevention action plan. His motion was accepted unanimously by the House.

The 2020 Champions of Mental Health Award Recipients