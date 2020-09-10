Bold Ventures Mobilizes Prospecting Crew to Farwell Gold and Base Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Farwell Gold and Base Metals Project located approximately 55 km northwest of Wawa.

The initial work will take place along the Tundra Gold Horizon in the eastern portion of the property. The media release explains that historical exploration has identified 3 gold-copper occurrences – Tundra, Conductor ‘B’ and Brown Lake occurrences – in sheared sedimentary-volcanic host rocks along this easterly trend that will be prospected, mapped and sampled in detail.

The centrally located Farwell Sulphide Zone and the western Koala Gold Area will also be explored and mapped.

The Farwell claims are road accessible via the Paint Lake Rd. and consists of 103 Cell claims, 6 Multi-Cell claims and 6 Boundary claims comprising approximately 7,770 ha or 19,200 acres. Wesdome Gold Mines Mishi Open Pit operation and the Magnacon Mill, both part of the larger Eagle River Complex that includes the Eagle River underground gold mine, lie 5 km south of the Farwell claim group.