Wawa Transit Resumes Service

The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa



Wawa Transit Service – Resumption of Service

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 8:45 am

To book a ride call: (705) 856-5802

Cash accepted – exact change required.

Passes may be purchased at the Municipal Office, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m, to 4:30 p.m.

Hours of Operation:

8:45 a.rn. to 2:45 p.m. – Monday to Friday

(No service on Statutory Holidays)

Passenger expectations in response to CQVID-19:

Do not board the bus when presenting new symptoms (ie. Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever (over 38°C), loss of smell or taste, headaches, muscle or body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal symptoms, feeling unwell);

Maintain physical distancing;

Wear face-coverings or non-medical masks at all times during your travel;

Carry and use your own alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Perform hand hygiene whenever possible;

Customers who require assistance with their mobility device are asked to bring someone to assist them (no transportation fee will be charged to the person providing assistance);

Respect respiratory etiquette at all times during your journey by: Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing using the crook of your elbow or tissues that are immediately discarded in the appropriate disposal receptacle, followed by performing hand-hygiene; and Not touching your mouth, nose or eyes with your hands.



The Transit bus driver is not expected to enforce the requirements of these expectations.

The Municipality has implemented these operational changes to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the transit operator and customers. We appreciate your patience.

Wear a mask: protect yourself and others.