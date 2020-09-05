WYNNE, Kenneth Allen

Peacefully passed away at home in Toronto. Beloved son of the late Alice Skouris. Father of Matthew Harris. Dear brother of Margaret (Joe), Brenda (Joe), Gary (Christine), Dan, Doug (Theresa), Carole, Peter and Geraldine (Steve). Uncle, great uncle and cousin to many. Friend of Dina.

A graveside service will be held in Hawk Junction at Pine Grove Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon. A feast will follow at the Hawk Junction Community Hall.

Thank you to his friends Peter DeMauro, Lily and Jenny in Toronto for being there for our brother.

Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, SSM.