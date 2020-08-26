Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain expected tonight

Environment Canada warns that thunderstorms with heavy rain producing local amounts of 50 to 75 mm is possible late this afternoon and tonight for the following regions:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Greater Sudbury And Vicinity
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney
- West Nipissing – French River
The rainfall is expected to fall from 3:00 p.m. today to 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor this weather system closely. Rainfall warnings may be needed.
