Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain expected tonight

Environment Canada warns that thunderstorms with heavy rain producing local amounts of 50 to 75 mm is possible late this afternoon and tonight for the following regions:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Greater Sudbury And Vicinity

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney

West Nipissing – French River

The rainfall is expected to fall from 3:00 p.m. today to 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor this weather system closely. Rainfall warnings may be needed.