Have you seen Charles?

If you are travelling between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, keep an eye out for Charles.

His Family writes, “We just moved from Manitoba to Ontario and our cat got out of our vehicle when we were stopped on the side of the road between Wawa and Sault Ste Marie. We tried getting him back for at least half an hour but had to make the incredibly hard decision to leave him behind as we couldn’t risk the lives of us and out 2 young kids sitting on the shoulder of the road at 11pm in the pitch black.

Hope you can help. Thanks! (Ps. Yes, we know it’s a long shot whether he’s even still alive but we’d at least like some closure if he was seen at all).”

If you see Charles, contact Brenda (Wawa-news) 705-943-6847 leave a message please, and I will contact the family.