Violet wins the LDHCF Chase the Ace!

In a socially distanced draw today, tickets & their corresponding cards were drawn to ‘chase the ace’. The draw had begun earlier this year, but was shut down admist the COVID-19 precautions. A ticket selling blitz ended yesterday, with tickets drawn today until the Ace was found.

The 18th card revealed was the Ace of Spades, chosen by Violet Uhlman. She takes home the grand prize of $8,445.50!