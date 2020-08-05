Breaking News

Violet wins the LDHCF Chase the Ace!

In a socially distanced draw today, tickets & their corresponding cards were drawn to ‘chase the ace’. The draw had begun earlier this year, but was shut down admist the COVID-19 precautions. A ticket selling blitz ended yesterday, with tickets drawn today until the Ace was found.

The 18th card revealed was the Ace of Spades, chosen by Violet Uhlman. She takes home the grand prize of $8,445.50!

 

Name Envelope Card Prize
1 T. Moore 2 9 of Clubs $1,028
2 Beth Vachon 7 3 of Spades
3 France Berthiaume 35 2 of Hearts
4 Jo Jennings 1 Q of Spades
5 Irving Biciuk 30 6 of Spades
6 Lois Dorey 50 King of Clubs
7 Angel Maze 30/31 Ace of Clubs
8 Clarence Boutin 2/3 4 of Diamonds
9 Violet Uhlman 6 Queen of Hearts
10 Terri Sanderson 28 Jack of Hearts
11 Brigette Hagen 44 2 of Spades
12 Scott Nolan 34 Ace of Hearts
13 Jody Renaud 7/8 3 of Hearts
14 Robert Reece 47 6 of Hearts
15 Lauren Vorlicek 1/4 3 of Clubs
16 Rebecca Lebel 8/11 Jack of Spades
17 Cathy Cannon 38 8 of Clubs
17 Violet Uhlman 36 Ace of Spades $8,445.50

 

 

Brenda Stockton
