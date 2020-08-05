Violet wins the LDHCF Chase the Ace!

In a socially distanced draw today, tickets & their corresponding cards were drawn to ‘chase the ace’. The draw had begun earlier this year, but was shut down admist the COVID-19 precautions. A ticket selling blitz ended yesterday, with tickets drawn today until the Ace was found.
The 18th card revealed was the Ace of Spades, chosen by Violet Uhlman. She takes home the grand prize of $8,445.50!
|Name
|Envelope
|Card
|Prize
|1
|T. Moore
|2
|9 of Clubs
|$1,028
|2
|Beth Vachon
|7
|3 of Spades
|3
|France Berthiaume
|35
|2 of Hearts
|4
|Jo Jennings
|1
|Q of Spades
|5
|Irving Biciuk
|30
|6 of Spades
|6
|Lois Dorey
|50
|King of Clubs
|7
|Angel Maze
|30/31
|Ace of Clubs
|8
|Clarence Boutin
|2/3
|4 of Diamonds
|9
|Violet Uhlman
|6
|Queen of Hearts
|10
|Terri Sanderson
|28
|Jack of Hearts
|11
|Brigette Hagen
|44
|2 of Spades
|12
|Scott Nolan
|34
|Ace of Hearts
|13
|Jody Renaud
|7/8
|3 of Hearts
|14
|Robert Reece
|47
|6 of Hearts
|15
|Lauren Vorlicek
|1/4
|3 of Clubs
|16
|Rebecca Lebel
|8/11
|Jack of Spades
|17
|Cathy Cannon
|38
|8 of Clubs
|17
|Violet Uhlman
|36
|Ace of Spades
|$8,445.50
