LEPAGE-VIEL, Brandie-Leanne

Passed away suddenly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday July 17, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Beloved wife of Remi Bellerive. Dear mother of Anicka. Loving daughter of the late Doris Viel and Guy Viel. Daughter-in-law of Jean-Paul and Linda Bonnieul. Sister-in-law of Jean-Francois and Francis.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.