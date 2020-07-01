Canada Day 2020

Happy Canada Day!

Afternoon Celebrations:

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time (2 p.m. Atlantic time) watch Canada Day Across the Country on CBC and Radio-Canada as well as on CPAC and Canadian Heritage’s digital platforms at 1 p.m. (ET). Join Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord on a trip to meet talented artists from Yellowknife, Calgary, Winnipeg, Sudbury, Montréal, Québec City and Moncton. Celebrate cultural diversity, sport excellence and Indigenous languages and cultures, and honour the hard work of our frontline responders. There is also a salute to the 40th anniversary of “O Canada” as our official national anthem, as well as lots of surprises.

Featuring: Paul Brandt, Marc Hervieux, Julie Nesrallah, National Arts Centre Orchestra, Laurence Nerbonne and Sarahmée, Leela Gilday, Atlantic Ballet of Canada, Sierra Noble, Faouzia, Kelly Bado, Olivia Lunny, JP Hoe and Jason Burnstick, and Patricia Cano.

Evening Celebrations:

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time (9 p.m. Atlantic time), watch the evening show Canada Day Together on CBC and Radio-Canada as well as on Canadian Heritage’s digital platforms at 8 p.m. (ET) with hosts Serena Ryder and Pierre-Yves Lord who will bring you original artistic collaborations from all over the country with stops in Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver. The night will conclude with highlights of the best Canada Day fireworks from previous years.

Featuring:

Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, Shane Koyczan, Charlotte Cardin, Loud, Roxane Bruneau, Alan Doyle, The Sheepdogs, Corneille, Alexandra Stréliski, Joel Plaskett, Ria Mae, Alex Nevsky, Radio Radio and Damien Robitaille, Haviah Mighty, The Jerry Cans, Natasha Kanapé Fontaine, Guillaume Côté, The National Ballet of Canada, Vanesa Garcia-Ribala Montoya, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, and Alanna McAdie, Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

Listen to the official Canada Day channel, Canada: Together in Music, on the Stingray platform, which brings together talented Canadian artists participating in the Canada Day national shows.

Virtual fireworks for Tablet or Cell