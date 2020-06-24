Glorious Red Sunset – June 23

Sunset June 23, 2020

After all that pouring rain yesterday, puddles, no ponds appearing everywhere…

The glorious red skies last night were simply gorgeous. I’m sure that my two photographers were not the only ones staring at the sky. Witnesses say that the red was so strong it was reflected on the grass.

Just in case you are wondering, these photos have had only the black point shifted to take away the greys and make them black – this is what the photographers saw!