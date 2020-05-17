Canada Summer Jobs start rolling out to keep young people working during COVID-19

A strong workforce includes good job opportunities for youth. That is why the Government is working with employers across the country during this unprecedented time to make sure that young Canadians stay connected to the job market with safe and secure summer employment opportunities.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, has kicked off the hiring period for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2020. Thousands of opportunities are being posted to the Job Bank website for jobs available across the country. Thousands more will be posted over the coming weeks and months, with a target of approximately 70,000 placements.

Temporary changes to CSJ were announced by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2020 that were aimed at helping young people who are struggling to find summer work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flexibilities introduced this year include allowing employers to offer part-time positions, and an extension of the hiring period to the end of February 2021.

In the current COVID-19 economic climate, this year CSJ job placements will respond to both local and national priorities within the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors as well as jobs supporting the delivery of critical service in their community. Job placements could range from tele mental health support lines for youth, to delivering remote education services, to job placements in community services that focus on delivering supports to vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All youth are encouraged to search for CSJ-funded jobs in their communities by visiting jobbank.gc.ca or by downloading the free Job Bank app. Job seekers should keep checking Job Bank for updates on placements available in their communities, including Canada Emergency Student Benefit applicants who are able to work and are required to verify that they are looking for work as part of the eligibility process.

“We recognize that young people are particularly hard hit by COVID-19 and that is why we made changes this year to the Canada Summer Jobs program. I encourage Canada’s young people to go to Job Bank and check out what’s available to them. Youth are powerful leaders of change, and during these difficult times we are proud to support them as they help out our communities and shape a better and more resilient Canada.” – The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Quick Facts