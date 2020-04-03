Alamos extends temporary shutdown – goes to care and maintenance

Alamos Gold Inc. is extending the suspension of operations at Island Gold for an additional two-week period that was announced on March 24, 2020. The suspension has been extended by 14 days with the operation to remain on care and maintenance until April 22, 2020.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate remain our top priority. To date, we have not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among any of our employees or contractors. We will continue to monitor the situation and take further action to prevent the potential spread of the virus based on the best available information and the recommendations of relevant government authorities,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past three weeks, the Company has instituted a number of measures and strict protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of its employees and contractors, their families, and the local communities.

Given the downtime at both Island Gold and Mulatos, and the potential for further voluntary or government-mandated business interruptions, the Company is withdrawing its 2020 production, cost and capital guidance.