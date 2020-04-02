NDP calls for government’s COVID-19 infection modeling to be released

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is asking the Ford government to follow the actions of the British Columbia and Alberta governments and release its infection modeling so that Ontarians can better understand the importance of physical distancing and staying at home during this pandemic.

Alberta’s modeling has revealed their healthcare system will require thousands of intensive care beds and ventilators.

British Columbia has a public website with its modeling and projections. Report

“If everyone had a clearer picture of what lays ahead if they do stay home — and what lays ahead if they don’t — I think we’d see folks take physical distancing even more seriously,” said Horwath. “And our health care heroes deserve nothing but the best information as they continuously adapt their plans to contain this virus.”

The University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health has already released its own modeling, showing Ontario will need more than 3,000 acute care and critical care beds to handle a surge of COVID-19.