Tuesday Morning News – March 31

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low minus 1.
Statistics (midnight March 30)
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Total
|Active
|Serious,
|Tot Cases/
|Deaths/
|Reported
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cases
|Critical
|1M pop
|1M pop
|1st case
|Canada
|7,448
|1,128
|89
|24
|1,093
|6,266
|120
|197
|2
|24-Jan
|USA
|163,844
|20,353
|3,156
|573
|5,506
|155,182
|3,512
|495
|10
|Jan 20
|World Total:
|784,715
|61,325
|37,783
|3,718
|164,783
|582,149
|29,706
|100.7
|4.8
News Tidbits – ( in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress) Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park in Toronto. At Noon the Deputy Prime Minister will join ministers and Government of Canada officials to provide an update on COVID-19.
John’s ValuMart is asking that shoppers not bring their recyclable bags in to bag their groceries. This is a protective measure for staff.
