WFD on Scene at Lakeview



The Wawa Fire Department is currently at the Lakeview. They were called out just after 10:00 a.m. There was small amounts of visible white smoke coming from building with strong odor.

Bystanders say that this may have been a dryer fire, but Wawa-news has not been able to confirm at this time. Firefighters could be seen entering basement door to the left of the pub entrance. Others were seen entering and leaving from the door at the top of the stairs. The building is being vented and firefighters could be seen hauling out a steel basin and dumping out material.

Firefighters are still at the scene at the time of this report (10:56 a.m.).

Firefighters are now leaving the scene (11:28 a.m.).