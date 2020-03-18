The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) COVID-19 Facility Update

LDHC is closely monitor the corona virus pandemic and would like to provide an update to our communities on the status of access to our facility, as well as our programs and services.

Visitation – Restricted visitation continues to be in effect. Only one to two people visiting patients or residents who are very ill or requiring end-of-life care, or if you are a guardian of a minor who is very ill or requiring end-of-life care are permitted to enter the facility.

Active Screening – Individuals who enter the facility are required to be screened at the front reception of LDHC or the Wawa Family Health Team. Staff members are now stationed at the main entrance to direct visitors during the busiest portion of the day Monday to Friday. You can expect to see this scaled up to screening at the main entrance in the days to come.Unless you require emergency care please avoid coming to the hospital if your presence is not essential to the care of a patient who is currently at the hospital.

Services and Programs Service Level Reduction

Emergency Department Services – The department remains open. Help keep our emergency room resources available for those requiring emergency care. Call Algoma Public Health at 1-866-892-0172 extension 5404 to speak to a public health nurse if you suspect COVID-19 exposure.

Dubreuilville Medical Centre and Missinabie Nursing Station – The Dubreuilville Medical Centre remains open with active screening in place. Physician visits will be through phone calls and virtual care options. Travel to the Missanabie Nursing station is suspended at this time with continued access to the Nurse Practitioner in Dubreuilville in place.

Diagnostic Imaging (Ultrasound & X-Ray) – The department remains open; however we are ramping down on booked ultrasounds. Going forward ultrasound and x-ray services are reserved for emergency and urgent care needs; if you have a requisition and don’t know if your test is urgent please call your primary care provider for instructions. All spirometry tests will be cancelled at this time and will be rebooked when service levels return to normal.

Laboratory – The department remains open, but is reserved for emergency and urgent care needs; if you have a requisition and don’t know if your test is urgent please call your primary care provider for instructions. Cancer care and renal clinic patients will continue to have uninterrupted access.

North Algoma Diabetes Education Program (NADEP) – NADEP will primarily be utilizing telephone and virtual care options at this time. Program travel within North Algoma has been suspended. The community exercise program, “From Soup to Tomatoes”, the monthly diabetes support group and foot care are cancelled until further notice.

North Algoma Counseling Services (NACS) – NACS will primarily be utilizing telephone and virtual care options at this time. Program travel within North Algoma has been suspended.

Physiotherapy – Only acute referrals will be accepted at this time – all other appointments will be cancelled and rebooked at a later date.

Rapid Access Addiction Medicine – The program remains available with telephone appointments primarily being used to support clients.

Telemedicine – Essential appointments will be maintained.

The changes to our services and programs are aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 and to build capacity of our health human resources. As the situation continues to unfold changes may be swift so we ask everyone to take note of posted signs, follow staff direction and check our website at www.ldhc.comfor updates.

We thank you for your continued cooperation.